First ministerial role for Mansfield MP Bradley

Mansfield’s Conservative MP Ben Bradley has been given his first ministerial role – just six months after winning the seat from Labour.

In the cabinet reshuffle taking place today at Number 10 Mr Bradley was appointed vice-chairman of the Conservative Party.

Following the announcement he tweeted: “Really pleased to have been appointed as Vice Chair of the @Conservatives and having the opportunity to work and make sure the voice of young people is heard in Government. Pleased to be working with @BrandonLewis @JamesCleverly and a great team.”

Brandon Lewis was announced as the new party chairman, replacing Derbyshire MP Patrick Mcloughlin, while James Cleverly MP was appointed deputy chairman.