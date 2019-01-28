First look at Kirkby's new leisure centre

These images show what Kirkby's new leisure centre, on the land behind the current Festival Hall site, could look like.

The land was purchased by Kirkby Urban District Council – the predecessor to Ashfield council – back in the 1930s in the hopes of building a pool, but has stood empty ever since.

The gym

The centre is set to bring two long awaited pools to Kirkby in the form of a leisure pool and a 25-metre swimming pool, as well as an indoor adventure climbing wall and cinema screen.

The artist’s impressions, developed by GT3 Architects, show the proposed design for the destination’s swimming pool, fitness suite and café.

The plans will be developed over the next few months and further images will be made available as the project progresses.

Councillor Tom Hollis, deputy leader of the council said: “The new drawings are amazing and is another step closer to the new leisure destination Kirkby deserves. Residents have waited decades for this and it is clear residents value their council making such a dramatic investment in our future.

The cafe

"The drawings that have been produced by the architects showcase our ambition for a state-of-the-art space that will provide Kirkby with the high quality leisure provision it so desperately needs.

"It’s exciting to see our vision come to life.”

READ MORE: Plans unveiled for £14m leisure centre and swimming pool in Kirkby



Andy Hall, member of a focus group who helped shape the plans said: “I think a new leisure centre will transform the local area and people’s lives. It is fantastic that Kirkby will be having both a lane swimming pool and a leisure pool, it will provide something for everybody of all abilities.”

The approval will see the new leisure centre built behind the existing site, ensuring that the Festival Hall remains open to its customers throughout the build programme. It is anticipated that the new centre will be opened in 2021.

The facility will include:

A 25m pool with flexible floor, and separate leisure water pool

a sports hall the size of four badminton courts

Health and fitness suite with full gym

Two multi activity studios

Group cycling studio

Toning and rehabilitation suite

Indoor adventure climbing wall