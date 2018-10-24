Firm writes wills for free to help charities

A law firm from Mansfield has again signed up to write wills for free, to help raise money for charities.

For the fifth year in a row, Tallents Solicitors, of Westgate, has joined the national campaign, whereby the usual fees for writing wills are waived.

Instead, clients are asked to make a donation to Will Aid, which supports nine charities, including British Red Cross, Christian Aid, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK and ActionAid. Since joining the scheme, Tallents has raised an impressive £23,679.

Sarah Allen, of Tallents, said: “Will Aid helps us reach people who do not have a will, and has also allowed us to contribute to charities who do incredible work, day in, day out.”