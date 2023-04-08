News you can trust since 1952
Firefighting and teamwork skills put to the test in huge Sutton exercise

Firefighters from across Nottinghamshire gathered in Sutton for a large-scale training exercise.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield station were joined by crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Eastwood, Collingham, Newark and Highfields, as well as a Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service high-volume pump for the exercise.

The training event was held at DMW Logistics, on Oddicroft Lane.

An Ashfield station spokesman said: “We would like to thank DMW for accommodating us during the training exercise. It was very worthwhile.”

Dozens of firefighters took part in the exercise.

1. Large-scale response

Dozens of firefighters took part in the exercise. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Some of the specialist equipment used by firefighters.

2. Hose protectors

Some of the specialist equipment used by firefighters. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

The exercise took place in Sutton.

3. Water palaver

The exercise took place in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

A large warehouse hosted the exercise.

4. Smoky scene

A large warehouse hosted the exercise. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

