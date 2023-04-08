Firefighting and teamwork skills put to the test in huge Sutton exercise
Firefighters from across Nottinghamshire gathered in Sutton for a large-scale training exercise.
Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield station were joined by crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Eastwood, Collingham, Newark and Highfields, as well as a Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service high-volume pump for the exercise.
The training event was held at DMW Logistics, on Oddicroft Lane.
An Ashfield station spokesman said: “We would like to thank DMW for accommodating us during the training exercise. It was very worthwhile.”
Page 1 of 3