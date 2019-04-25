Firefighters tackle trailer fire in South Normanton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters have tackled a fire in a trailer in South Normanton. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire this morning, April 25 at 1am. Berristowe Lane, South Normanton. Crews from Alfreton attended the fire involving a electrical compartment of a 40ft long trailer on Berristowe Lane, South Normanton. M1 drivers face lane closure