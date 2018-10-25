Firefighters tackle Shirebrook rubbish fire

Firefighters were mobilised to a rubbish fire in Shirebrook.

Crews from Shirebrook arrived at Prospect Drive at around 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 24) where they gound a quantity of rubbish on fire on open ground.

Firefighters called to reports of thick smoke.

They extinguished it using one hose reel jet.