Firefighters tackle Mansfield garage fire

Two crews from the Mansfield area tackled a garage fire.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Blidworth were called to Big Barn Lane at around 5.11pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 12).

They used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was left with Nottinghamshire Police.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt.

