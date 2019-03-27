Firefighters tackle large fire involving caravans in Derbyshire

Firefighters are tackling a large fire which involves caravans in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service started tackling the blaze on Mickley Lane, Stretton near Clay Cross, at 6.20am today.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "We currently have several appliances on scene at a large incident involving caravans. Please avoid the area if you can and ensure you keep your windows and doors closed if you are a resident in this area."

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ are also at the scene.

A Police spokesman said: "No road closures but this where the smell and smoke you may wake up to is coming from."