Firefighters tackle large fire involving caravans in Derbyshire

Firefighters are tackling a large fire which involves caravans in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service started tackling the blaze on Mickley Lane, Stretton near Clay Cross, at 6.20am today.
A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "We currently have several appliances on scene at a large incident involving caravans. Please avoid the area if you can and ensure you keep your windows and doors closed if you are a resident in this area."
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are also at the scene.
A Police spokesman said: "No road closures but this where the smell and smoke you may wake up to is coming from."