Firefighters tackle grass blaze in Mansfield and car fire in Warsop
Firefighters tackled a grass blaze in Mansfield on Wednesday evening.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 8:31 am
A crew from Clay Cross Fire Station in Derbyshire were called to the scene on Jubilee Way South on the town’s Oak Tree estate shortly after 5.45pm.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that the blaze was ‘in the open’ and firefighters used one hose reel jet to put out the flames.
Meanwhile, at 4.57pm, Warsop firefighters attended a car fire on Netherfield Lane in Meden Vale. Police were also made aware of the incident.