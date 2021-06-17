Firefighters tackle grass blaze in Mansfield and car fire in Warsop

A crew from Clay Cross Fire Station in Derbyshire were called to the scene on Jubilee Way South on the town’s Oak Tree estate shortly after 5.45pm.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that the blaze was ‘in the open’ and firefighters used one hose reel jet to put out the flames.

Meanwhile, at 4.57pm, Warsop firefighters attended a car fire on Netherfield Lane in Meden Vale. Police were also made aware of the incident.

Firefighters tackled a grass fire in Mansfield on Wednesday afternoon.