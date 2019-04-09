Firefighters tackle four-acre grass fire near Huthwaite

Firefighters from both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire worked together to tackle a grass fire spanning more than four acres near Huthwaite.

The fire started at around 7.40pm yesterday, April 8, at Rockery Park near Charwood Street, and crews from Ashfield and Alfreton fire stations were at the scene.

The fire. Picture: Patrick Turner.

It took crews about an hour to put out the blaze, which was extinguished at 8.42pm - an hour after firefighters received the call.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Ashfield and a Derbyshire crew from Alfreton were called at 7.40pm to the scene of a fire in a field near Charnwood Street, Sutton.

"About four acres of grass and undergrowth was alight. Crews used water flexi packs, beaters and one hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

"Firefighters had finished dealing with the incident by 8.42pm.

"It is unknown how the fire started."

