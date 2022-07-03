Firefighters tackle flat blaze amid three fires in Mansfield in 90 minutes

Shortly after noon on Saturday, July 2, crews from Mansfield, Warsop and Kirkby's Ashfield fire stations were called to the blaze on Westfield Lane.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said crews in breathing apparatus used one hose-reel jet and ‘positive pressure ventilation’ to tackle the blaze.

The spokesman said: “All persons were accounted for and the incident was handed over to police.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a busy 90 minutes for crews with fires in Mansfield, with the Mansfield crew called to a fire in the open on Alcock Avenue, Mansfield shortly beforehand, just before 11.30am.

The spokesman said: “It was about 10 metres by 10m of grass and undergrowth on fire.

“Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.”

Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

About an hour later, just before 1pm, Warsop firefighters were called to a tree on fire on Baslow Way, Mansfield.