Firefighters tackle chimney blaze near Alfreton

Firefighters from Alfreton have attended a chimney fire at a property in Riddings.

The fire started this morning, April 11, at about 11.55am on Greenhill Lane, and the fire service were called to reports of smoke coming from the chimney of a property.

Greenhill Lane, Riddings.

Crews were able to swiftly put out the fire and give advice to the property owner about how to prevent it from happening again.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A crew from Alfreton attended a chimney fire at a domestic property on Greenhill Lane, Riddings.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire and give the occupier advice to prevent a future fire."

