Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to reports of a house fire on Marlborough Road.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was contained to the roof space of an outbuilding.

He said: “Crews used high-pressure hose reels, thermal imaging cameras, forcible entry tools and a positive pressure ventilator to tackle and extinguish the fire.

Marlborough Road, Kirkby.

“A fire investigation found the cause of the fire to be accidental ignition by an electric cable.

“Firefighters completed safe and well visits at surrounding properties before leaving the scene.

