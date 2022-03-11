Firefighters rush to scene as major fire breaks out in Langley Mill

The blaze broke out at a garage on the A608 Station Road, at 4.35am this morning (Friday, March 11).

Crews from Eastwood, Heanor, Ripley and Ilkeston fire stations were called out to the scene and the road was blocked from the ESSO garage to the McDonald's Island while firefighters worked to tackle the flames.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or find another way round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Constabulary Tweeted at 6am this morning: “The A608 Station Road in Langley Mill is currently closed from the Eastwood roundabout, due to a fire at a business in Station Road.

“Firefighters and police are currently in attendance. No further information is available at this time. Please avoid the area, taking alternative routes where possible.”

The fire has now been quelled but one engine still remains on the scene and road delays are still expected in the area.

At 7.10am, Eastwood Fire Station posted on Facebook: “Incident has now been scaled down and the road should be open shortly. Please do expect delays due to one fire engine still being in attendance.”

Station Road was partially closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.