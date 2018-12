Firefighters rescued a trapped casualty after a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

The collision happened near Bolsover and Staveley, about 7pm, on Sunday, December 15.

Crews from Bolsover and Staveley attended the incident which had involved two cars, according to Derbyshire fire service, and they were joined by an ambulance.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said there were two casualties and one was trapped in a vehicle and had to be released by fire crews.