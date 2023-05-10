News you can trust since 1952
Firefighters release details of road collision near Warsop

Firefighters have shared details of a road traffic collision they were called to – where two casualties were taken to hospital.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th May 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:50 BST

Crews from Warsop and Shirebrook fire stations attended a collision near The John Fretwell Complex on Sookholme Road.

Firefighters have since released additional details about the collision, including a photo from the site.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Two casualties were treated at the scene, and both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Crews from Warsop and Shirebrook fire stations attended the scene outside The John Fretwell Complex.
Crews from Warsop and Shirebrook fire stations attended the scene outside The John Fretwell Complex.
“We received a call at 6am to a road traffic collision involving two cars. One person was trapped and removed from the car by firefighters.”

The collision occurred on Friday, April 28.

Related topics:WarsopShirebrook