Firefighters release details of road collision near Warsop
Firefighters have shared details of a road traffic collision they were called to – where two casualties were taken to hospital.
Crews from Warsop and Shirebrook fire stations attended a collision near The John Fretwell Complex on Sookholme Road.
Firefighters have since released additional details about the collision, including a photo from the site.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Two casualties were treated at the scene, and both were taken to hospital by ambulance.
“We received a call at 6am to a road traffic collision involving two cars. One person was trapped and removed from the car by firefighters.”
The collision occurred on Friday, April 28.