Crews from Warsop and Shirebrook fire stations attended a collision near The John Fretwell Complex on Sookholme Road.

Firefighters have since released additional details about the collision, including a photo from the site.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Two casualties were treated at the scene, and both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Crews from Warsop and Shirebrook fire stations attended the scene outside The John Fretwell Complex.

“We received a call at 6am to a road traffic collision involving two cars. One person was trapped and removed from the car by firefighters.”

