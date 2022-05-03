Firefighters make bonfire information plea after spate of calls

Firefighters have urged people to let them know if you are having a bonfire following a spate of calls.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 7:24 am

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had received ‘several calls’ to controlled burning/bonfires on the evening of Sunday, May 1.

A spokesman said: “If you are planning to have a controlled burn then give us a call and let us know.

The following night, a crew from Ashfield Fire Station, Sutton Road, Kirkby, was joined by a crew from Alfreton in tackling an ‘large bonfire out of control’ on Fulwood Road, Huthwaite.

The crews, which were in attendance at about 11.30pm on May 2, used two hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A firefighter tackles a blaze.