Firefighters forced to break into property to tackle Huthwaite flat fire

Fire crews had to force their way into an Ashfield flat after unattended cooking caught alight.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 27th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 16:45 BST

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, on Thursday, May 25, at 7.15pm.

One appliance from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station and two from Alfreton Fire Station attended.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Service spokesman said: “On arrival, firefighters could hear the smoke alarm sounding and had to force entry into the property, as the occupier was out and the cooking had been left on.

A microwave was badly damaged in the blaze.A microwave was badly damaged in the blaze.
“Luckily, minimal damage occurred, apart from a damaged front door.”

Crews used a positive pressure ventilator to clear the smoke from the property.

The spokesman said: “A safe-and-well visit with the occupier was arranged for a future date.

One fire engine from Kirkby's Ashfield Fire Station and two from Alfreton Fire Station attended the incident.One fire engine from Kirkby's Ashfield Fire Station and two from Alfreton Fire Station attended the incident.
"Please don’t get distracted or pop out while the cooking is on.”

