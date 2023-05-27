Firefighters forced to break into property to tackle Huthwaite flat fire
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, on Thursday, May 25, at 7.15pm.
One appliance from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station and two from Alfreton Fire Station attended.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Service spokesman said: “On arrival, firefighters could hear the smoke alarm sounding and had to force entry into the property, as the occupier was out and the cooking had been left on.
“Luckily, minimal damage occurred, apart from a damaged front door.”
Crews used a positive pressure ventilator to clear the smoke from the property.
The spokesman said: “A safe-and-well visit with the occupier was arranged for a future date.
"Please don’t get distracted or pop out while the cooking is on.”