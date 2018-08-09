Firefighters deal with fire next to Forest Town main road

Firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire next to a main road in Forest Town.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue have been in attendance at the fire on Clipstone Road since just after 9.30am.

Crews from Mansfield, Blidworth, Warsop and Edwinstowe are at the scene.

The water bowser from Clay Cross and the welfare unit from Stockhill have also been sent to the incident, which involves 8,000 square metres of grassland on fire.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was deep seated and crews were likely to be in attendance for some time.

The High Volume Pump is being deployed to help with water supply and free up resources.