Firefighters currently at the scene of major Ashfield blaze

Your Chad has been contacted by representatives from Ashfield District Council who have witnessed the incident.

It is understood that four fire engines are currently a the Coxmoor Road site and the carriageway is currently closed.

"Firefighters have assured us that the fire has been contained and there is no danger of it spreading,” a spokesman for the authority said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are currently at the scene

Councillor Tom Hollis, who is on the scene said: “The fire looks serious. I have been asked to point out that the fire is under control. I would ask residents to avoid the Coxmoor Road area.

"I am currently on site to assist the emergency services and I am liaising with residents to reassure them.”