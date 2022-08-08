Firefighters currently at the scene of major Ashfield blaze

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a major blaze in Ashfield close to the Sherwood Observatory.

By Andy. Done-Johnson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:22 pm

Your Chad has been contacted by representatives from Ashfield District Council who have witnessed the incident.

It is understood that four fire engines are currently a the Coxmoor Road site and the carriageway is currently closed.

"Firefighters have assured us that the fire has been contained and there is no danger of it spreading,” a spokesman for the authority said.

Firefighters are currently at the scene

Councillor Tom Hollis, who is on the scene said: “The fire looks serious. I have been asked to point out that the fire is under control. I would ask residents to avoid the Coxmoor Road area.

Read More

Read More
Pensioner's outrage over Sutton parking 'scam'

"I am currently on site to assist the emergency services and I am liaising with residents to reassure them.”

Smoke can be seen from a distance away
AshfieldAshfield District CouncilChad