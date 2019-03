Firefighters were called to a car fire in Mansfield.

Crews from Mansfield arrived at the scene, in the Woodhouse area, at around 10.30pm last night (Sunday, March 17).

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Nottinghamshire Police were informed of the incident.

READ MORE: https://www.chad.co.uk/news/m1-drivers-warned-of-breakdown-on-sheffield-slip-road-1-9656032