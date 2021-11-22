Firefighters battled blaze for several hours after they were called to Kirkby house fire

Nottinghamshire fire crews from Mansfield and Ashfield stations were called to reports of a chimney fire at a property on Edward Street, Kirkby, at around 11.15pm on Saturday night.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras, special chimney gear and an aerial ladder to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “Crews from Ashfield and Mansfield Fire Station attended a chimney fire on Edward Street in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, following a call on Saturday November 20.

Firefighters spent around four hours at the scene

“Chimney gear, small tools and an aerial ladder platform was used to extinguish the fire.

"Crews battled the flames for several hours before finally leaving the scene at around 3am on Sunday November 21.”

A thermal imaging camera was also used.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The cause of the fire is still unknown

