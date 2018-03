Firefighters battled an industrial building fire in Mansfield last night.

The blaze broke out at the unoccupied building on Rooth Street yesterday evening (Thursday, March 29).

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Edwinstowe and Blidworth used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Police also attended.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.