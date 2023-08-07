Fire warning after smoke drifts across major road near Sutton
Crews from Ashfield Fire Station were called to the fire in the open close to the A38 on August 4.
A station spokesman said: “On arrival, smoke was drifting across the carriageway putting other road users at risk.
“These calls are avoidable, please do ask your children not to make fires in any woodland or undergrowth.
“These do take up valuable resources preventing us responding to a potentially more serious incident,. while a criminal record can have serious consequences in later life.”
The fire was extinguished using one hose-reel jet.
Crews from Mansfield Fire Station also attended a fire in the open on Friday, August 4, at 10.40pm, at a car park for Little Nomanshill Wood, near Kirkby. Upon arrival, they found some rubbish was on fire. A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Police were informed and we left the scene.”