Crews from Ashfield Fire Station were called to the fire in the open close to the A38 on August 4.

A station spokesman said: “On arrival, smoke was drifting across the carriageway putting other road users at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These calls are avoidable, please do ask your children not to make fires in any woodland or undergrowth.

Firefighters have warned of the danger of starting fires in the open. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire FIre & Rescue Service)

“These do take up valuable resources preventing us responding to a potentially more serious incident,. while a criminal record can have serious consequences in later life.”

The fire was extinguished using one hose-reel jet.