Fire service issues tumble dryer safety reminder after Huthwaite blaze

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue service has reminded residents to follow tumble dryer safety advice after a fire in Huthwaite overnight.

Firefighters from Ashfield were called to a house fire in the early hours of this morning, and found it had been started by a tumble dryer.

Two occupants suffered smoke inhalation and received medical attention from the fire service.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Always register a new appliance with the manufacturer. Clean out lint and fluff from the filter and around the door after every use.

"Always allow each drying programme, including the 'cool down cycle', to complete fully."

They added: "Don't leave dryers, dishwashers and washing machines on overnight.

"If possible, unplug or switch off appliances at the socket overnight and when going out to avoid the risk of an electrical fault causing a fire."