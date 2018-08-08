Fire on a Mansfield nature reserve was spreading towards homes

Fast acting firefighters tackled a large fire at a Mansfield nature reserve which was blowing in the direction of homes.

The fire on Oak Tree Heath was blowing toward homes Burnaston Road today, Wednesday, August 8.

Flames which went ten foot into the sky had crews from six stations tackle the fire from three sides to put it out.

Residents asked to keep doors and windows closed after fire at Mansfield nature reserve

The fire started just after 11am and took 40 minuets of active firefighting to put out.

Craig Day, station manager for Ashfield Fire Station who was at the fire said: "Wind was a big factor the fire which was very deep set in the vegetation.

"The vegetation is tinder dry and when the fire started it was whipped up by the wind so we worked to extinguish it as quick as possible.

"Because the vegetation is dry fires can be set off by anything from a discarded cigarette to a bit of grass."

Firefighters from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Warsop, Arnold and Hucknall attended.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing.