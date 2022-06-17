Fire crews urge people to take care in warm weather after huge blaze in Rainworth

At its height, more than 30 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze affecting 20,000 sq metres of forest and scrubland off Rufford Colliery Lane yesterday evening.

No injuries were reported, but an investigation is now under way into the cause.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The cause is undetermined at the moment.

“However, we are liaising with Nottinghamshire Police to investigate whether this was deliberate ignition.

“Saying that, with the warm weather these fires can happen and sadly we expect a lot more fires like this to occur over the weekend.”

Crews were initially called to the scene just after 4pm and finally finished the firefighting operation at about 9pm.

At its height, appliances from Mansfield, Ashfield in Kirkby, Edwinstowe, Warsop, Worksop, Hucknall and Tuxford fire stations were in attendance.

The fire in Rainworth.

Fire crews were aware of three areas of fire. However, after assistance from Nottinghamshire Police and the joint drone, crews became aware of a fourth area.

Group manager Matt Reavill, of the fire service, said: “Crews worked extremely hard to extinguish the fire yesterday and I would like to thank all fire service staff and our partners for their efforts, especially during the heat, as it can make our jobs a lot harder.

“We would like to remind people to be considerate during the warm weather when spending time outdoors.

“Put out your cigarettes properly, refrain from leaving bottles and glass in woodlands and avoid having open fires in the countryside.”

For more information, see notts-fire.gov.uk/community/outdoor-safety

Severn Trent Water has also warned people their water may be discoloured after the firefighting operation, but it should clear within 24 hours.

A spokesman said last night: “We’re aware the fire service is currently in your area and this may be causing your water to be at a lower than usual pressure, or even appearing slightly discoloured.

“This is nothing to worry about and once the fire service has finished, your water will gradually clear and go back to normal.