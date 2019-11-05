Firefighters have issued safety advice after they were called to extinguish a wheelie bin fire in Sutton.

Fire fighters were called to a wheelie bin alight on Hill Crescent, Sutton, in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, November 5).

Fire crews tackle wheelie bin blaze in Ashfield

The fire had spread to a fence and tree, and crews tackled the blaze using a hose reel.

A statement issued by Ashfield Fire Station warned people against setting fires deliberately.

It stated: “The burning plastic of a wheelie bin produces a lethal cocktail of gasses in the smoke and burns very fiercely, posing a serious risk of the fire spreading.

“These unnecessary types of fire can have very severe consequences.

“In the past they have spread to homes and people have been killed.

“People who deliberately set fire to wheelie bins for fun risk being overcome by smoke and toxins, and face a criminal record.

“If you see a fire do not attempt to tackle it yourself, instead call 999 immediately.

“If you know anyone who is setting fires, call crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To keep up to date with Ashfield Fire Station, visit: facebook.com/AshfieldFire