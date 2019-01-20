Fire crews called to chimney fire at South Normanton house Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Ashfield attended a chimney fire at a house in South Normanton today (Sunday, January 20). The crews were called to the scene in Carter Lane East, South Normanton, at 1pm. They used flexi pack, chimney gear and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Fire engine This is what the weather will be like today