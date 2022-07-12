Fire crews battle blaze larger than five football pitches at Sherwood Pines

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue were called to reports of a fire in the open at Sherwood Pines Forest yesterday (Monday July 11) just after 11:30pm.

The fire is approximately 40,000 square meters – the size of more than five football pitches – and believed to be deliberate.

A spokesperson said: “We are still in attendance at this fire with five fire engines, two water bowsers and the welfare unit.

Fire crews were called to a large fire in Sherwood Pines last night (July 11). Credit: Shirebrook Fire Station

“At the height of the incident we had over seven appliances in attendance.

“Although the main fire is extinguished, we will continue to work at the scene into this afternoon and early evening damping down the fire and ensuring it is all extinguished.”

The team at Shirebrook Fire Station were called to the scene at 2.30am this morning as part of a rotation to relieve other crews.

A spokesperson at Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Deliberate fires tie up our resources and firefighters and could cause a delay in our response to life risk emergencies.”

Nottinghamshire fire crews are ensuring all the fire is extinguished. Credit: Shirebrook Fire Station