Fire crews attend road traffic accident in Sutton, after car collides with wall

The accident happened on Priestsic Road this morning (November 1) at around 12.38 am

A car left the carriageway and was in a collision with a wall.

Fire crews attend road traffic accident in Sutton, after car collides with wall

Fire crews attend road traffic accident in Sutton, after car collides with wall

The car and surrounding area were made safe by the crew, from Ashfield Fire Station.

No one was reported to be injured.