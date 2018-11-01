Fire crews attend road traffic accident in Sutton, after car collides with wall Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The accident happened on Priestsic Road this morning (November 1) at around 12.38 am A car left the carriageway and was in a collision with a wall. Fire crews attend road traffic accident in Sutton, after car collides with wall The car and surrounding area were made safe by the crew, from Ashfield Fire Station. No one was reported to be injured. Nottinghamshire County Council gritters on 24 hour standby