Fire crews attend bus fire in Kirkby
Fire crews attended a bus fire near to a popular Kirkby pub on August 3.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 1:40 pm
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from both Hucknall and Alfreton were mobilised to a single decker bus fire near to the Badger Box pub on Derby Road in Kirkby in Ashfield around 8.30pm yesterday evening.
According to their Twitter account, fire crews have confirmed that the fire was already out on arrival.
Their statement confirms that no passengers were on board at the time of the fire.
