Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from both Hucknall and Alfreton were mobilised to a single decker bus fire near to the Badger Box pub on Derby Road in Kirkby in Ashfield around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

According to their Twitter account, fire crews have confirmed that the fire was already out on arrival.

Their statement confirms that no passengers were on board at the time of the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service say that no passengers were on board.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.