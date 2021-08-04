Fire crews attend bus fire in Kirkby

Fire crews attended a bus fire near to a popular Kirkby pub on August 3.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 1:40 pm

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from both Hucknall and Alfreton were mobilised to a single decker bus fire near to the Badger Box pub on Derby Road in Kirkby in Ashfield around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

According to their Twitter account, fire crews have confirmed that the fire was already out on arrival.

Their statement confirms that no passengers were on board at the time of the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service say that no passengers were on board.

MORE NEWS

Read More

Read More
Nottinghamshire Police seek to reassure residents in Mansfield and Ashfield as v...

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceHucknall