Fire and rescue crews assist with three casualties following Mansfield flat fire

Fire and rescue crews were on the scene to assist with three casualties after a fire broke out at a flat on the Bellamy Estate over the weekend.

One witness said the fire broke out at the top of Syerston Road on Shireoaks Court that was attended by police and fire crews.

They said: “Everyone got out. One person was found lying on the grass outside and taken away on a stretcher.

“The police were here until around half nine when the council boarded it up. I am not sure if they have finished the investigation yet.”

The witness said they suspect the fire started around the back of the flat “either in the bedroom or living room” and spread across to the rest of the flat – melting the windows and plastic underneath them.

Fire crews confirmed they were called at 05:26am on Saturday, January 6, to what a spokesperson described as a “developed fire” at the Shireoaks Court flat.

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Crews from Mansfield, Blidworth, and Ashfield used high pressure hose reels, forcible entry tools, thermal imaging cameras, and a positive pressure ventilator fan to help extinguish the fire and clear smoke.

A fire broke out at a Shireoaks Court flat on Saturday, January 6.

“We were not required to rescue anyone, but assisted with three casualties.

“We conducted a joint fire investigation with our police colleagues and found the cause to be deliberate.

“As always, we encourage everyone to check their smoke alarms are working, and visit our website to request a free home safety check.”