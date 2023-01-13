Find the perfect gift for a loved one at Skegby Valentine's Fair
Visitors will love the chance to find gifts and support animals at a special Valentine's Fair in Skegby.
North Notts Cat Rescue is holding a fundraising Valentine’s Fair at Triple S Snooker & Social Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby, on Sunday, February 12, from noon-4pm.
A spokeswoman said: “We have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products; women’s fashion and jewellery; wax melts; crystals; flower arrangements; and body and skincare stalls. We will also have a face painter in attendance.”