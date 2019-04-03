Find out who has won the Chad Café of the Year 2019

The votes have all been counted and, after a very close contest, we can now reveal who YOU voted as the Chad Café of the Year 2019.

We had a huge response to the awards, with loads of you taking part.

Chad Cafe of the Year winner, The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park, Mansfield. Picture includes manager Joanne Keyworth, Tracy Hollingsworth, Sara Donoghy and Shannon Bates

The café with the most votes was The Teahouse at Carr Bank Park.

Second place went to The Bakers Shop Cafe Ltd @The i centre, while the The Bakers Shop Cafe on Maun Close, Mansfield, took third place.

Manager of The Teahouse Jo Keyworth said: “This is fantastic news- we feel very privileged to have been voted top place - it is an honour.”

The Teahouse specialises in afternoon teas and light lunches.

Jo, 48 added: “Everything is fresh and meals are made to order.

“We go that one step further to make customers what they want.

I think the customers like it because we always ask their opinion on what they want. They know they matter and it proves to them they are the number one priority..

“I would like to thank them for their support and for voting for us.”

The cafe which has been open for three years changed hands in September 2018 and is a family run business, with four staff and a trainee.

It opens seven days a week from 9.30am-3.30pm.

The top 10 cafes shortlisted