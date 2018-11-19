Find out where mobile speed cameras will be positioned across Nottinghamshire this week

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until Sunday, November 25.
A60 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield
A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead
Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall
A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield
Eakring Road, Mansfield
B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section
A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)
A616, Ompton
A612 Main Road, Upton
A60, Spion Kop, Notts
A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham
A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham
A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham
A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham
Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham
A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham
Nottingham Rd / Leake Rd, Gotham
Coppice Road, Arnold
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling
B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton