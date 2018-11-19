Find out where mobile speed cameras will be positioned across Nottinghamshire this week

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

How should road safety laws be enforced?

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until Sunday, November 25.

A60 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield

A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead

Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield

Eakring Road, Mansfield

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section

A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)

A616, Ompton

A612 Main Road, Upton

A60, Spion Kop, Notts

A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham

A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham

A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham

Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham

A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham

Nottingham Rd / Leake Rd, Gotham

Coppice Road, Arnold

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling

B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton