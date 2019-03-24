Find out what crimes have been happening where you live in Mansfield

Police have revealed a list of crimes that took place in Mansfield over the last week.

Crimes reported between noon on March 14 2019 and noon March 23 include:

Berry Hill



Theft from Motor Vehicle:



Both sets of number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Forest Hill between the hours of 13.05 hours and 18.00hours on the 15th March.



A chainsaw was stolen from the back of a van whilst they were working on Berry Hill Road. This happened at 11.30 hours on the 22nd March.



Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

On Monday the 18th March, a Megan car was stolen from Kingswalk, between the hours of 17.30 on Sunday17th March and 07.45 hours on Monday 18th March.



Broomhill



Burglary Dwelling;

Break in at a property overnight of Wednesday the 20th March on Devon Drive. Items were stolen from within.



Cumberlands:



Burglary Dwelling:



A property on Farndon Way was broken into between23.00hours on Friday the 22nd March and 11.00hours on Saturday 23rd



Theft Other:



Parcel was delivered to an address on Westfield Lane on Thursday 21st March this was signed for by an unknown person and stolen.



Theft Of Motor Vehicle:



An Audi car was stolen from Chester Street whilst it was parked on the street. This happened between 18.00 hours on Friday the 22nd March and 09.20 hours on Saturday 23rd March.



Eakring



Burglary Dwelling:



A flat was broken into on Skerry Hill and reported to police on Sunday the 17thMarch.



A flat was broken into on Skerry Hill and this was reported to the police on Tuesday the19th March.



Theft From Motor Vehicle:



Items were stolen from a van between the hours 06.10 hours and 09.50 hours on Monday the 18th March whilst it was parked on Normanton Drive. Van was secured and no damage caused gaining entry.



Ladybrook



Burglary other than dwelling:



Shed has been broken into on Spencer Street, reported to the police on Saturday the 16th March. Bicycle stolen.



Theft from Motor Vehicle:



Front number plate stolen from a vehicle parked on Bleazley Avenue, between Saturday the 16th March and Monday the 18th March.



Theft Other:

2 pushbikes have been stolen from Layton Avenue on Thursday the 21st March at approximately 17.00hours. A Boardman MH8.6 in dark blue and orange and a Carrera in grey in grey, red and white



Lindhurst:



Theft Other:

House keys have been stolen from a kitchen, this happened at an address on Scarrington Court between the hours of 10.00 and the 13.30 hours on Thursday the 21st March.



Oak Tree



Theft Other:



Vacuum cleaner was stolen on Friday the 15th March after being delivered at 09.45 hours and left at an address on Eakring Road. When the caller arrived home at 13.40hours it had been stolen.



Theft of 40 cartons of milk was taken from the school gates on OakTree Lane Estate. This happened around 04.50hours on Wednesday the 20th March.



A storage cabinet on Crown Farm Way Industrial Estate has been broken into and items from inside were stolen. This happened between the hours of 15.30hours on Wednesday 20th March and 09.30hours on the 21st March.



Pleasley Hill:



Theft Of Motor Vehicle:



A classic car which is a Classic 1955 standard 8 in blue and white has been stolen from an address on Kingfisher Road. This happened between 15.30 hours on Saturday the 16th March and 18.00hours on Sunday the 17th March.



Portland



Burglary Other Than Dwelling;



Between Friday the 17th March 17.00hours and 07.30hours on Saturday the 18thMarch a property has been entered and damage caused on Berry Hill building site, which is on Quarry Lane.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:



Priory:



Burglary Dwelling:

A property on Leeming Lane South has had an attempted break on the address. This happened between 21.00hours on Saturday the 16th March and 12.00hours on Sunday the 17th March.



Theft Other:

Lead has been stolen from a roof on Sherwood Court this happened Monday the 18th March and Tuesday the 19th March.



Ravensdale:



Burglary Dwelling:

A property on Blake Crescent was entered by a unknown male at 20.00hours on Sunday the 17th March.



A shed on Bilborough Road was broken into on Tuesday the 19th March between the hours of 23.00hour and 09.00 hours Wednesday the 20th March.



Burglary Other Than Dwelling;



A break overnight between 17.00hours on Friday the 22nd March and 08.00hours Saturday the 23rd March occurred on the building site of Windmill Lane. Copper pip and wire has been stolen.



Theft Other:

Karrimore walking boots have been stolen from outside a flat on Hickling Court. This was reported to the police on Thursday the 21st March.



Robin Hood:



Theft Other:

Carrera Vengeance mountain bike, with black and white writing was stolen from a rear garden on Slant lane. This happened on Wednesday the 20th March.





Sherwood:



Burglary Dwelling:-

Property on Crow Hill Drive had been tampered with in the early hours approximately 04.00hours of Sunday the 17th March. Entry not gained.



Theft from Motor Vehicle:



Items stolen from a vehicle parked on Lindley Street, this happened between 13.30hours and 13.45hours on Thursday the 14th March.



Town Centre:

Theft Other:

A mobile phone was stolen from a location on West Gate on Thursday the 14thMarch at approximately 11.30hours. Cash and cards were also taken.



A handbag was stolen from a table whilst at a club on Westgate. This happened between the hours of23.00hours and midnight on Saturday the 16th March.





Warsop Birklands and Church Warsop:

Burglary - Dwelling:



Property broken into on Vickers Street, this happened on Wednesday the 20thMarch. The rear window was smashed to gain entry.









