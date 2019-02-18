Filly dumped in Blidworth sadly passes away

A young horse dumped in Blidworth on Valentine's Day has sadly passed away.

Janice Dickson, a vet with charity Help for Horses, had the filly named Brave Valentine in her care, since she was found on Ricketts Lane, Blidworth.

Janice, who is also a director at Rainworth vets Mcphersons said: "A white transit van towing a sheep trailer was seen by members of the public on Ricketts Lane, Blidworth.

"The vehicle stopped and then sped off.

"Members of the public went over to investigate where they found a black and white filly that had been dumped and left to die on the side of the road.

"The horse was extremely emaciated, cold, and in shock - surprisingly the little filly was still alive but was unable to stand for any length of time as it was so weak.

"The filly had to be literally lifted up and then taken to a place of safety where she was given intensive nursing, a warm stable and veterinary care but despite all best efforts tragically died the following day.

"Help For Horses are appealing for any information that could lead to a successful prosecution and conviction of those that are responsible for such a despicable act of animal cruelty.

"If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting incident number 725-14022019 or email enquiries@helpforhorsesuk.org."

A fundraiser has now been set up to raise money for Help for Horses in Brave valentine's memory.

Janice added: "I suspect that the owners, rather than pay to have her euthanized, just dumped her."

Janice has been nursing the horse, and said she wished the filly would have been in her care a week ago.

She added: "It's not fair for the public, this is horrendous cruelty.

"I'd like the world to know who these people are."

You can see the work that Help for Horses do in Nottinghamshire here

You can donate here