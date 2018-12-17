Fill a shoebox and help a shelter animal at Christmas

Fill a shoebox with treats, toys or blankets for either a dog, cat or rabbit and gift it to the animals at RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre.

On Christmas morning, staff will help animals spending the Christmas season with them, to open the presents you have given. Santa is so busy that your help will be very much appreciated.

Boxes can be left at RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Shelter, RSPCA Nottingham branch, Hyson Green or RSPCA Eastwood charity shop. Remember to write, dog, cat or rabbit on the box so they know who it is for.