Festive activities kick off at West Nottinghamshire College with popular Christmas market

The first of the festive activities began at West Nottinghamshire College last week with a bustling and glittering Christmas market.

Organised and hosted by education and education and early years students, the market on Wednesday (4 December) was attended by staff, students and even Mansfield’s Mayor Andy Abrahams popped by to do some Christmas gift shopping and tried out the push-up challenge.

Students and their teachers have spent the last few weeks busily getting the market planned and prepared, which included students seeking products and gifts for selling and raffling off, after writing to local shops and businesses.

In addition, students have been asking friends and families to contribute to their market sales. Stalls included a book sale, hand-made gifts and Christmas decorations and cards, jewellery and key charms.

Councillor Paul Henshaw popped by to support the Christmas market

Students also hosted a range of tombola and raffle stalls which included prizes such as food hampers, sweets and toiletries. Games included a push up challenge, ping-pong goals and a bean bag throw competition.

In attendance was Julia Yemm, wife of Mansfield’s Labour MP Steve Yemm. Julia, who is a consultant radiographer in breast imaging at the hospital.

The curriculum decided that this year they wanted to raise money for the breast care unit at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Julia said: “We were very impressed by the huge effort that the students had put in to fundraising for our unit. There was a wonderful range of clever arts and crafts that had obviously taken a lot of time and commitment.

Guess the name of the panda helped to raise more funds for the hospital's breast care unit

“We are extremely grateful full for the money raised for our unit and the awareness that this brings to the important health issues.”

County councillor for Mansfield West Paul Henshaw also joined in the merriment, as well as Mansfield 103.2’s Rachel Staley, who interviewed early years teacher Sue Swinscoe and T Level students Kaci Bagshaw and Ellie Moor about the market.

Early years teacher Sue Swinscoe said: “We had a thoroughly great turnout at the market. Students worked incredibly hard in preparation for the event and did brilliantly with contacting local businesses to obtain prizes for the raffles and tombola. We had a target to reach £900 for the breast care unit, but this was way exceeded by a fantastic £1,564!

“Breast care is so important. Breast cancer affects so many people, as we either know someone or hear of someone who has breast cancer. As we’re a predominantly female area it’s good to highlight the importance of breast care and it was a pleasure to welcome Julia to the market and show her how we’re supporting the unit she works so passionately for.”

The beanbag throw was a popular stall

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “It was a great afternoon exploring the college’s Christmas market yesterday, another year and another fantastic event. Putting on these kinds of events is no small feat and takes a great deal of organisation. There has been some great marketing and people person skills here today, and this is a great opportunity for the students to gain work experience, enhancing their future prospects.”