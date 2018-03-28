‘Feral’ thugs left man with clicking jaw after Mansfield street attack

A man has been left with an “annoying” click in his jaw when he eats after being attacked by “a feral group” on the streets of Mansfield.

One man has been jailed and three others given suspended terms after admitting affray following the Stockwell Gate attack at 3am on a Bank Holiday weekend Saturday in May last year.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder Stuart Sprawson said: “Nobody is safe when they walk the streets of Mansfield.”

Sitting at Nottingham Crown Court, he was shown a film of their attack on a man who was trying to get a taxi so a tipsy woman could get home.

The CCTV showed the man being punched, falling to the ground and then getting kicked before one of the attackers stamped on him.

Mr Recorder Sprawson said they mistakenly thought their victim had assaulted the woman and “took the law into their own hands”.

Described the men as “a feral group”, he said: “Nobody is safe when they walk the streets of Mansfield.

“You inflicted significant violence for your delight and pleasure.”

Joey Kwong, prosecuting, said their target had medical problems before the attack, but was left with cuts, bruises and damage to his jaw.

He said: “He had a cut lip and pain to the right side of the jaw. When he eats, the right side of the jaw clicks. It causes annoyance.”

Leon Payne, aged 27, of Blackwell Road, Sutton, who was already on a suspended sentence, was jailed for eight months.

Julia King, for Payne, said he threw the first punch, but missed before there was “a flurry of blows”.

She said: “He no longer goes out into Mansfield drinking. He is working seven days a week.”

Steven Anderson, 21, from Strawberry Bank, Sutton, was handed a 10-month prison term, suspended for two years. He was also given a three-month curfew to keep him at home on weekend nights and ordered to pay £240 costs and £100 compensation.

Sarah Phelan, for Anderson, told the court: “He is deeply ashamed and extremely embarrassed by his behaviour and wishes to apologise to the complainant.”

Paul Roberts, 27, of Lime Avenue, Sutton, who had never been in trouble before, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also obey a curfew for two months and pay £240 costs and £100 compensation.

Digby Johnson, for Roberts, said he threw three punches and was involved for “less than four seconds.”

He told the court Mansfield is a town where there is “sporadic violence every Saturday night, let alone every Bank Holiday”.

Finbarr Duffy, 26, of Warwick Street, Nottingham, was given an eight-month prison term, suspended for two years, as well as a curfew keeping him indoors every night for two months. He must also pay £50 to the victim and £50 costs.

Richard Posner, for Duffy, said: “It is fortunate no serious injury arose.

“He does not seek to use alcohol as an excuse. On viewing the CCTV, he felt sick and hated himself.”