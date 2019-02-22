Farmer accused of causing death by dangerous driving in North Notts

A farmer has been accused of causing death by careless driving in North Nottinghamshire.

David Stringer, 61, of Bawtry Road, Everton, Doncaster, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on March 22.

The collision, between a motorcycle and a tractor, took place at around 3.40pm on Friday, October 27, 2017, on Mattersey Road, near Lound.

The motorcyclist was later identified by police as Mark Osborne, aged 50, of Mattersey Thorpe.

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Sheffield, where he later died.