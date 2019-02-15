Fancy running your own business in Mansfield? Former children's clothing store up for rent

A prominent shop in Mansfield town centre is up for rent, after the previous tenants left last year.

The former Jak and Daisy children's clothing shop on Regent Street opened in 2016, selling clothing brands for young children.

The interior of the store

The tenants vacated the property in November 2018, which is now up for rent at £12,000 per annum.

Barnes, the agent responsible for the listing, say that the property comprises a lock up shop which has been completely refurbished.

It has a large sales display window with shutter, rear delivery area, stockroom, store room and partitioned office, and two WC's.

The listing describes Regent Street as 'one of the principal shopping thoroughfares in the town, close to the side entrance to Marks and Spencers, and close to the pedestrianised Market Place and West Gate.'

'The premises are opposite to the side entrance to Marks & Spencer, opposite Mark Leeson Hair Salon, close to British Heart Foundation, charity shops, American Nails and Age UK.'

For more information, see : https://www.wabarnes.co.uk/property_details.php?id=10005307&vid=28534978