Fancy a new build home in Mansfield Woodhouse?

A successful housing development is in its final phase of building - and you could be settling into a luxury new home.

After a successful first phase, Maple Gardens, located on Park Hall Road in Mansfield Woodhouse, is in its second and final phase of building with four bedroom homes currently for sale.

Maple Gardens on Park Hall Road in Mansfield Woodhouse

The properties offer a stylish living space for growing families that flows over two storeys.

Jan Ruston, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Maple Gardens has been an exciting development to be a part of and we are delighted that it has been such a success with homebuyers.

“With a great location, stunning homes and an already flourishing community, we’re sure property seekers will want to get a move on to Maple Gardens!”

Bordering beautiful countryside, the development offers its residents a quick escape from buzzing city life, without compromising on excellent transport links to surrounding areas.

Jan added: “With fantastic offers available such as upgraded kitchens and flooring included on selected homes, we are encouraging buyers to register their interest soon to avoid disappointment!”

For more information on any of the properties priced from £239,995 at Maple Gardens, please visit the on-site sales and information centre, open: Monday 12.30pm to 5.30pm and Thursday to Sunday from 10.00am to 5.30pm.

For more information on any Barratt Homes developments in the area, visit the website at https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/nottinghamshire/h587201-maple-gardens or call the sales line on 033 3355 8472.