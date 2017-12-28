Family saying goodbye to Derbyshire crash victim in hospital

Family members are tonight saying goodbye to a young woman who is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Derbyshire.

The collision happened on the A617 in Doe Lea at 6.15am yesterday and involved a Mitsubishi Warrior and a Citroen DS3.

The driver of the Citroen, 24-year-old Kirstie Louise Kirk, of Doe Lea, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Her sister, Mikhaela, told us tonight that Kirstie is tragically non-responsive and being kept alive on a life-support machine.

Family members are currently at Kirstie's bedside and saying goodbye to her, Mikhaela said.

A family statement added: "Her partner Nathan, mum, dad, her sister Kayla, her brother Connor and her half-sister Alexis - including the rest of the family and all her special friends - loved her so, so much.

"You will never be forgotten."

Kirstie worked as a shop assistant and was a manager at William Hill in Mansfield.

Police are investigating the crash.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Police want to speak to witnesses or anyone who has dashboard camera footage.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 163 of December 27."

Our thoughts are with Kirstie's loved ones at this tragic time.