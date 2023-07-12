At Cherubs Wynndale, all parents/carers were invited along to join in the festivities.

There were games and activities for everyone to take part in, photo props to capture those memorable moments and of course a delicious homemade picnic made fresh by the nursery chef.

Cherubs Wynndale families celebrate 30 years of Cherubs Nurseries. (Photo by: Cherubs Nurseries)

A nursery spokeswoman said: “The picnic menu consisted of homemade sandwiches, quiche, Victoria sponge and scones and to water this down we had homemade iced tea and strawberry lemonade.

“The afternoon was amazing and as always, we would like to thank the families that support us and continue to attend our events like this one. We hoped you had a great time.

“Here's to many more years to come.”