Family of tragic Sutton tot Dawson are taking bookings for caravans opened in his memory

The family of Sutton toddler Dawson Willcock are starting this years’ bookings at their two holiday caravans for bereaved families at Butlins Skegness which were opened in his memory.

Dawson’s Home For Heroes is to provide “lasting memories” for other families with ill children, while Siblings and Sunshine is for siblings who have lost a brother or sister.

Wendy, mum of Dawson, who lost his battle with cancer in November, 2017 said: “We are opening this weekend for booking the caravans- people can either email me or through Facebook pages.

“We wanted one for bereaved families to use and acknowledge the siblings who have lost a brother or sister to let them know they aren’t forgotten. The children who are left deserve a little happiness and good times. I’m lookin gforward to booking the little heroes in.”

The criteria for Home For Heroes is a serious life threatening illness, a complex disability or a life shortening illness.

It is a fully disable access caravan with ramp access and a wet room. The breaks are from Monday to Friday or Friday to Monday so the family can fit in four holidays a week.

Last year the caravans took 69 families from April to November. They had a much deserved and much needed break with our own little hero watching over them and enjoying the laughter too.

This year they will be ready from March when the season starts.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support us and keep providing these breaks. Through your support Dawson’s legacy continues and he continues to make people smile as he always did when he was with us.

To book a break at the Skegness caravans, contact Wendy at the Facebook page Dawson’s Home For Heroes.