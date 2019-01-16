Family of Mansfield-born man found after coroners appeal

The family of a Mansfield born man has been found after an appeal.

A Yorkshire coroner launched an appeal for the next of kin a Mansfield-born man after his sudden death on January 7.

David Briers, 72, lived at St Martin’s Square in Scarborough prior to his death and it is understood he regularly attended the Christian Centre, Castle Road, Scarborough.

It is believed that Mr Briers was born in Mansfield and may still have relatives living in the town or surrounding area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "As a result of the public appeal, we have received information about the next of kin of the family of David Briers.

"Thank you for your support in viewing and sharing this appeal."

READ MORE: Coroner’s appeal to trace next of kin of Mansfield-born man after his sudden death