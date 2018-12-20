Family of hard working stroke victim dad will have to sell their house and are living off food banks

The family of a Rainworth dad left disabled by a stroke aged just 45 are having to sell their home and live off food banks.

Father of three Carl Malpass had his life turned upside down after he suffered a severe stroke in October.

He said his life changed when he work up on Sunday, October 7 and realised he couldn’t see properly out of one of his eyes.

He said: “I remember I couldn’t see properly from my left eye. I had a terrible headache that extended down the back of my neck.

“The left side of my body felt heavy, with pins and needles in my arm and leg. I was scared, I knew something was terribly wrong.”

He was taken to the opticians and sent straight to Kings Mill Hospital shortly afterwards.

Carl was a hardworking fun-loving father and husband. After suffering an unexplained transient ischaemic attack (TIA), multiple seizures and a subsequent massive stroke, he has been left with a restricted blood supply in his neck, left side motor disturbance and a severe loss of sight in the left visual field.

He now suffers from daily disturbed moods, anger, anxiety and depression and flashbacks.

Carl has been left requiring a cocktail of medication for his mood disturbances, depression and recurring seizures. His family wife Ellen, 42, son Ben, 23, daughter Kyra, 21 and son Charlie, 7 have become full-time carers.

He has been left unable to work, has had to surrender his driving licence - his work van was sold to help make ends-meet.

His daughter Kyra said the family are now preparing to sell their home because they are no longer able to make the mortgage repayments.

Kyra, 23, has started a fundraising campaign to raise awareness of her dad’s condition and get much needed support and therapy for him.

She told your Chad: “ My dad has always been a carpenter and is self employed therefore he has no income.

“This has left a huge financial struggle with the family and we are now forced to move out of the current house as my parents are unable to pay the mortgage.

A JustGiving page has now been set up by a family friend so the family can afford to make ends meet. The money will go towards living costs and any costs needed to help with Mr Malpass’s rehabilitation. Https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carl-malpass?utm_id=107&utm_term=pA8WmVevV