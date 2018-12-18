Family of Derbyshire crash victim say they've been told to remove tributes to her

The family of a young woman who died after a collision near Chesterfield say they have been told to remove tributes from the scene of the crash.

Kirstie Louise Kirk passed away in hospital on December 29 last year – two days after the collision on the A617 at Doe Lea.

The most recent tributes laid at the site. Picture submitted.

The much-loved shop assistant, of East Street, Doe Lea, was just 24.

Since the tragedy, Kirstie’s loved ones have placed flowers at and other tributes at the crash site – including most recently a Christmas tree.

However, Derbyshire County Council (DCC) this week said it had received ‘comments and complaints about the growing size of the memorial’.

Kirstie’s sister Mikhaela Kirk told the Derbyshire Times: “We’ve been asked to remove them by DCC.

Family of Kirstie Kirk at the scene of the crash. Picture submitted.

“It’s a site where our beautiful Kirstie had her accident and we feel devastated and upset by this reaction.

“We find it comforting placing flowers down and would be sad to see nothing there in memory of Kirstie.”

Mikhaela added that the family had not yet removed the tributes and was awaiting a response from the council about whether they could remain until the first anniversary of Kirstie’s death.

Kirstie’s brother Connor Kirk added: “The flowers are also placed to remind other drivers to be careful on either their way home or way to work. We are all so upset about this reaction.”

A spokesperson for DCC said: “We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Kirstie’s family at this sad time.

“The last thing we want to do is cause them any additional distress at what must already be a particularly painful time for them.

“Our policy on roadside memorials was drawn up to protect grieving friends and family visiting the site of a fatal crash and other road users.

“Memorials on highway land can remain in place for up to 12 weeks after an incident. After that they may be removed and stored for up to three months.

“We have received comments and complaints about the growing size of the memorial which is at the junction of a very fast and busy road and could distract drivers.

“We are working with the police family liaison officer, who is in touch with family, to find a solution.”

After Kirstie passed away, her family paid tribute to her and described her as a ‘bright, beautiful and intelligent young woman who was loved by so many’.

